Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,291 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,514. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

