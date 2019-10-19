Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in WP Carey by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in WP Carey by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPC traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $93.45. 798,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.