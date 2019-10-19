Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.46. 683,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,097. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

