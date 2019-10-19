Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Director Kenan Lucas Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Director Kenan Lucas bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,090.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

