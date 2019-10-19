Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA QARP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 8,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,775. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

