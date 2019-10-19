Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,838,000 after acquiring an additional 109,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,780,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 902,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,461. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

