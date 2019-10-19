Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 352,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

