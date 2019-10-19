StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STNE. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. StoneCo has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

