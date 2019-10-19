Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 36,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,249. The company has a market capitalization of $836.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.58%. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $122,859.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $100,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 475 shares of company stock worth $17,279 and sold 27,184 shares worth $1,008,496. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

