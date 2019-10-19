Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Citizens Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,826 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,631% compared to the average daily volume of 317 call options.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $35.32 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

