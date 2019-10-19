Stifel Nicolaus Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $180.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,355 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.02, for a total transaction of $1,169,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

