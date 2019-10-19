Stellar Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Stronghold, Cryptomate and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $213.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00228429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.01128149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023151 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,423,795,556 coins and its circulating supply is 20,034,911,426 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Binance, Ovis, Exrates, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Kuna, HitBTC, CEX.IO, BCEX, Bitbns, Poloniex, Koinex, Kraken, CoinEgg, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Exmo, Koineks, Stronghold, Bittrex, BitMart, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Gate.io, C2CX, Kryptono, Upbit, OKEx, RippleFox, ZB.COM and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

