SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $45,003.00 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008325 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000784 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

