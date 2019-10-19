Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) Shares Down 10.6%

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX:SVY)’s share price was down 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.18 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.84), approximately 1,970,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.32 ($0.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.30.

In related news, insider Peter Ironside 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Cairns 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th.

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to the east of the regional town of Glenthompson and west of the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria.

