State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 7,580 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in EnerSys by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. 186,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

