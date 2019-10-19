State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,818 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 460,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 248,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 95,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

