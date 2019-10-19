State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $516,000 Holdings in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $13,292,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 204,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $811.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

