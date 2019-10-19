State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Newpark Resources worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE NR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 457,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,258. The company has a market capitalization of $633.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

