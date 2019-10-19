State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,243 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

