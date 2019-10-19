Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,478 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

