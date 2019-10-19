Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,448. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

