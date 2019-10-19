Stakinglab (LABX) Hits Market Capitalization of $87,725.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $87,725.00 and $1,761.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00640455 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027546 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003900 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000341 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,141,019 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

