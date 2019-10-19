Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for about 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 90.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.62 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

