SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 646,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $50.14 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.