SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $103.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $112.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

