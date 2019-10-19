SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Boosted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

