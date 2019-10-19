SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

