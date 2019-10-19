Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

