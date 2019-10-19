Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 57,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.