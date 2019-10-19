Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Sohu.com worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

SOHU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.