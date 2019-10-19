Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sogou currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Sogou has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 270.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sogou by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 933,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Sogou by 118.2% in the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

