SOCO International (LON:SIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SOCO International (LON:SIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SOCO International stock opened at GBX 62.70 ($0.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.44. SOCO International has a 1 year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.70 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 million and a P/E ratio of 44.79.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

