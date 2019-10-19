Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.28. 307,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.80.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.