Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,085 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $5,255,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338,397 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 814,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,874. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $694.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.79.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

