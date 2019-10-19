Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Invests $6.78 Million in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 617,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 855,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

