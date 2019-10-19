Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 289,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $458.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

