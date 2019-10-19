Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 700 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 118,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,256. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $824,130.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

