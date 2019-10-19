SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,246,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,647,000 after buying an additional 631,573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SLM by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,911 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SLM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,274,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SLM stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. SLM Corp has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.