Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SKYS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,854. Sky Solar has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

