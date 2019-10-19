Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $758.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

In related news, insider James Peggie acquired 31,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £21,390 ($27,949.82).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.