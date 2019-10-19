SIR Royalty Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$10.60 on Friday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a market cap of $88.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
