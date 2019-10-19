SIR Royalty Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$10.60 on Friday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a market cap of $88.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.