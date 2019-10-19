Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,911. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares in the company, valued at $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

