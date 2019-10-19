Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.70.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,911. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares in the company, valued at $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
