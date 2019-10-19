Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $68,997 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 584,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.