Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after acquiring an additional 867,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after acquiring an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,009 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 470,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

