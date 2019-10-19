SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $25.06 on Friday, reaching $344.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,344,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,648. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.44. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

