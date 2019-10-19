SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 7,278 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 696,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

