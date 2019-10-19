SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 24,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,103. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.