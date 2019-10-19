SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.