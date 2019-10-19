SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Facebook stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

