Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 2.8%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

SGLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 2,135.66% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other Sigma Labs news, CEO Carl I. Schwartz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

